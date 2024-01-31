Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.66, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. HBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.01, offering almost -6.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.39% since then. We note from Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.54% year-to-date, but still up 2.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 1.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.64 day(s).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.87 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, and 63.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.87%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is held by 264 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 34.37 million shares worth $164.97 million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with 4.72% or 16.46 million shares worth $78.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 7.07 million shares worth $42.05 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 6.99 million shares worth around $34.05 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.