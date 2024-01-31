How To Invest In B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.38, and it changed around $1.14 or 4.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $776.12M. RILY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.72, offering almost -139.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.4% since then. We note from B. Riley Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.91% year-to-date, but still up 23.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is 22.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.83 day(s).

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 15.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.72% of B. Riley Financial Inc shares, and 48.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.34%. B. Riley Financial Inc stock is held by 221 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 2.62 million shares worth $120.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.76% or 1.15 million shares worth $52.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $45.69 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $23.98 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.