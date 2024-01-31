Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.28 million shares of the Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.62, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. HBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.80, offering almost -90.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.38% since then. We note from Hanesbrands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 million.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.59% year-to-date, but still up 7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is 4.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.33 percent over the past six months and at a -87.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.90%.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.00% of Hanesbrands Inc shares, and 88.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.51%. Hanesbrands Inc stock is held by 532 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 55.66 million shares worth $252.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.00% or 38.49 million shares worth $174.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 23.62 million shares worth $93.55 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 10.87 million shares worth around $49.33 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.