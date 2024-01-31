Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 9.23 million shares of the Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $2.55 or 47.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.15M. GHSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -4.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.24% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03K.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 47.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.52% year-to-date, but still up 54.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 48.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 26.44 day(s).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Guardion Health Sciences Inc to make $3.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.17 million and $3.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.46% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc shares, and 5.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.82%. Guardion Health Sciences Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 37620.0 shares worth $0.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.79% or 10030.0 shares worth $78033.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3165.0 shares worth $24623.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1938.0 shares worth around $11957.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.