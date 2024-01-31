Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.19, and it changed around -$0.51 or -3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.02B. GT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -16.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.58% since then. We note from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.91% year-to-date, but still up 1.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) is -1.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) estimates and forecasts

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.75 percent over the past six months and at a -94.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 414.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 186.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. to make $5.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.37 billion and $4.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.38%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. earnings are expected to increase by -91.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.30% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares, and 85.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.89%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stock is held by 483 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.84% of the shares, which is about 33.57 million shares worth $459.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.04% or 28.46 million shares worth $389.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.87 million shares worth $110.2 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.84 million shares worth around $120.89 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.