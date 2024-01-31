Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $386.87, and it changed around $6.31 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.16B. GS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $392.73, offering almost -1.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $289.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.2% since then. We note from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) trade information

Instantly GS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) estimates and forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.71 percent over the past six months and at a 42.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.98%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.87% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.85% per year for the next five years.

GS Dividends

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 16 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 11.39. It is important to note, however, that the 2.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.