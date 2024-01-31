General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.28 million shares of the General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.93, and it changed around $2.83 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.77B. GE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $132.50, offering almost 1.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.66% since then. We note from General Electric Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) trade information

Instantly GE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.94% year-to-date, but still up 3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) is 4.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

General Electric Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.24 percent over the past six months and at a 60.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 137.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect General Electric Co. to make $17.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.90%.

General Electric Co. earnings are expected to increase by 61.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 33.38% per year for the next five years.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of General Electric Co. shares, and 76.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.42%. General Electric Co. stock is held by 2,276 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.50% of the shares, which is about 92.56 million shares worth $10.17 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.07% or 87.8 million shares worth $9.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 37.12 million shares worth $4.1 billion, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 33.98 million shares worth around $3.73 billion, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.