Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS)

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.85, and it changed around $0.85 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.18B. OTIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.33, offering almost -0.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.3% since then. We note from Otis Worldwide Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) trade information

Instantly OTIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.54% year-to-date, but still up 3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) is 1.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) estimates and forecasts

Otis Worldwide Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.69 percent over the past six months and at a 11.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.07%. Otis Worldwide Corp earnings are expected to increase by 8.23% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

OTIS Dividends

Otis Worldwide Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 1.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Otis Worldwide Corp shares, and 91.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.35%. Otis Worldwide Corp stock is held by 1,550 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 40.18 million shares worth $3.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.56% or 35.25 million shares worth $3.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.88 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.84 million shares worth around $875.88 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.