Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Unitedhealth Group Inc Stocks (NYSE: UNH)

In the last trading session, 4.62 million shares of the Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $503.61, and it changed around -$0.93 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $465.80B. UNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $554.70, offering almost -10.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $445.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.5% since then. We note from Unitedhealth Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.34% year-to-date, but still down -2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is -4.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Unitedhealth Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.55 percent over the past six months and at a 10.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.37%. Unitedhealth Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.66% per year for the next five years.

UNH Dividends

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 7.90. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.