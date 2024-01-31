Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Stocks (NYSE: BXMT)

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.40, and it changed around -$0.55 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.51B. BXMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.80, offering almost -21.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.63% since then. We note from Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Instantly BXMT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) is -4.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.76 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.13 percent over the past six months and at a 4.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.48%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.04% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.17% per year for the next five years.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 12.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, and 66.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock is held by 408 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 16.17 million shares worth $336.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.92% or 13.65 million shares worth $284.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.63 million shares worth $253.04 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.17 million shares worth around $107.54 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.