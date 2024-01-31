Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB)

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.32, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. WB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.04, offering almost -188.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.77% since then. We note from Weibo Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Instantly WB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB) is -24.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) estimates and forecasts

Weibo Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.08 percent over the past six months and at a -9.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $455.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Weibo Corp ADR to make $419.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $448 million and $413.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.64%. Weibo Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by -8.44% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.69% per year for the next five years.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.81% of Weibo Corp ADR shares, and 40.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.34%. Weibo Corp ADR stock is held by 274 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $117.99 million.

ARGA Investment Management, LP, with 3.82% or 5.67 million shares worth $74.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.59 million shares worth $34.0 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $27.11 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.