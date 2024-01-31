Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR)

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.48, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.00B. UDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.28, offering almost -24.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.16% since then. We note from UDR Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) trade information

Instantly UDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.73% year-to-date, but still down -2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) is -5.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

UDR Inc (UDR) estimates and forecasts

UDR Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.63 percent over the past six months and at a 6.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect UDR Inc to make $409.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $398.41 million and $398.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

UDR Dividends

UDR Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.67. It is important to note, however, that the 4.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of UDR Inc shares, and 99.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.28%. UDR Inc stock is held by 728 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.69% of the shares, which is about 51.68 million shares worth $2.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.03% or 33.05 million shares worth $1.42 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 13.18 million shares worth $538.7 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.26 million shares worth around $440.97 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.