Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK)

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $337.60, and it changed around $20.96 or 6.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.27B. SYK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $317.82, offering almost 5.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $248.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.26% since then. We note from Stryker Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) trade information

Instantly SYK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.74% year-to-date, but still up 9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) is 12.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

Stryker Corp. (SYK) estimates and forecasts

Stryker Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.89 percent over the past six months and at a 8.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Stryker Corp. to make $5.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.56 billion and $4.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.45%. Stryker Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 11.24% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.71% per year for the next five years.

SYK Dividends

Stryker Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.61. It is important to note, however, that the 0.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.