Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM)

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.31, and it changed around -$1.82 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.19B. SQM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.66, offering almost -127.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.83, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.51% since then. We note from Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.08% year-to-date, but still down -11.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM) is -28.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.91 percent over the past six months and at a -41.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -60.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR to make $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.13 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.56%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -39.81% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -13.60% per year for the next five years.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.12. It is important to note, however, that the 14.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR shares, and 29.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.91%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stock is held by 487 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 3.64 million shares worth $264.55 million.

Capital International Investors, with 1.23% or 3.5 million shares worth $254.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Capital Income Builder, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $92.1 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $81.9 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.