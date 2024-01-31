Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN)

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.38, and it changed around $0.58 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.36B. SNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.08, offering almost -16.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.17% since then. We note from Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) trade information

Instantly SNN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.01% year-to-date, but still up 3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) is 4.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) estimates and forecasts

Smith & Nephew plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.26 percent over the past six months and at a 18.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.86%. Smith & Nephew plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 1.60% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.00% per year for the next five years.

SNN Dividends

Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.