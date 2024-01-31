Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD)

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $821.40M. NGD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -34.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.67% since then. We note from New Gold Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.81% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) is -17.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

New Gold Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.45 percent over the past six months and at a 350.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $191.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect New Gold Inc to make $206.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $162.8 million and $201.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.51%. New Gold Inc earnings are expected to increase by 344.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.