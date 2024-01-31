Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL)

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$0.15 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44B. HL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.99, offering almost -76.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.13% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.93 million.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.88% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) is -19.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Hecla Mining Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.34 percent over the past six months and at a -180.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hecla Mining Co. to make $176.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.82 million and $199.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.40%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.