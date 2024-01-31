Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT)

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.15, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.87B. EQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.23, offering almost -25.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.27% since then. We note from EQT Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.49% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is -7.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

EQT Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.30 percent over the past six months and at a -24.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.45%. EQT Corp earnings are expected to increase by -24.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.52% of EQT Corp shares, and 95.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.15%. EQT Corp stock is held by 909 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.44% of the shares, which is about 41.36 million shares worth $1.7 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.34% or 37.41 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.27 million shares worth $463.67 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 9.85 million shares worth around $425.52 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.