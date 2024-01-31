Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH)

In the last trading session, 4.92 million shares of the CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.14, and it changed around $1.42 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.91B. CRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.12, offering almost 1.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.47% since then. We note from CRH Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.31% year-to-date, but still up 4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) is 4.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

CRH Plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

CRH Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.64 percent over the past six months and at a 43.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.71%. CRH Plc earnings are expected to increase by 28.81% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.63% per year for the next five years.

CRH Dividends

CRH Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.35. It is important to note, however, that the 1.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of CRH Plc shares, and 77.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.03%. CRH Plc stock is held by 948 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 10.28 million shares worth $572.88 million.

Boston Partners, with 0.81% or 5.73 million shares worth $319.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.14 million shares worth $286.24 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $138.81 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.