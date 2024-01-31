Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP)

In the last trading session, 5.7 million shares of the Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.05, and it changed around $2.45 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.42B. COP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.35, offering almost -11.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.1% since then. We note from Conoco Phillips’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.74% year-to-date, but still up 5.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) is -2.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Conoco Phillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Conoco Phillips share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.63 percent over the past six months and at a -36.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.60%.

COP Dividends

Conoco Phillips’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.46. It is important to note, however, that the 3.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Conoco Phillips shares, and 84.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.36%. Conoco Phillips stock is held by 2,693 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 110.95 million shares worth $11.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.25% or 98.85 million shares worth $10.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 37.81 million shares worth $3.92 billion, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.81 million shares worth around $2.99 billion, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.