Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT)

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.03, and it changed around $0.23 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.70M. CGNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost 1.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.04% since then. We note from Cognyte Software Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.70K.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Instantly CGNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.33% year-to-date, but still up 10.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 8.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cognyte Software Ltd to make $79.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Cognyte Software Ltd shares, and 74.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.06%. Cognyte Software Ltd stock is held by 124 institutions, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.29% of the shares, which is about 6.77 million shares worth $41.24 million.

American Capital Management, Inc., with 8.01% or 5.27 million shares worth $32.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Blair (William) Mutual Funds,Inc-Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $9.38 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds,Inc-Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $5.3 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.