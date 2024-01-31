Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL)

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.92, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. BMBL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.92, offering almost -100.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.71% since then. We note from Bumble Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.56% year-to-date, but still down -1.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) is -5.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

Bumble Inc (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Bumble Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.96 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $275.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Bumble Inc to make $278.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $241.63 million and $242.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Bumble Inc shares, and 97.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.68%. Bumble Inc stock is held by 321 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.84% of the shares, which is about 36.64 million shares worth $614.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.35% or 10.03 million shares worth $168.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $72.75 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $50.68 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.