Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX)

In today’s recent session, 2.2 million shares of the Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.51, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43B. AYX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.63, offering almost -48.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.23% since then. We note from Alteryx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Instantly AYX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) is 0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

Alteryx Inc (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $337.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Alteryx Inc to make $219.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.08 million and $199.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.30%.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Alteryx Inc shares, and 97.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.74%. Alteryx Inc stock is held by 365 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.29% of the shares, which is about 6.57 million shares worth $312.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.52% or 3.52 million shares worth $167.41 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $87.5 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $73.41 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.