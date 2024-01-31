Future Outlook And Gilead Sciences, Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 8.08 million shares of the Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.62, and it changed around -$0.45 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.96B. GILD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.86, offering almost -11.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.31% since then. We note from Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Instantly GILD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.95% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is -3.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.26 percent over the past six months and at a -6.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. to make $5.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.39 billion and $6.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.73%. Gilead Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.12% per year for the next five years.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, and 87.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.97%. Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 2,331 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 126.19 million shares worth $9.73 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.10% or 113.37 million shares worth $8.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 38.97 million shares worth $3.0 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 34.44 million shares worth around $2.58 billion, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.