FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.03 or 13.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91M. FOXO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -5056.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from FOXO Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.60% year-to-date, but still up 9.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) is 1.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.33% of FOXO Technologies Inc shares, and 1.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.53%. FOXO Technologies Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Corbin Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 27481.0 shares worth $8560.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.28% or 24863.0 shares worth $7744.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $56574.0, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 47700.0 shares worth around $14858.0, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.