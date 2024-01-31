Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.95 million shares of the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.15, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.42B. FIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.32, offering almost -25.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.72% since then. We note from Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Instantly FIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.13% year-to-date, but still up 4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 3.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.59 percent over the past six months and at a -47.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares, and 93.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.13%. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock is held by 1,295 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 60.47 million shares worth $3.31 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.67% or 51.38 million shares worth $2.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.45 million shares worth $1.01 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 18.07 million shares worth around $988.47 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.