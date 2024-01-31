Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.51 million shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $1.08 or 48.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50M. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6080.00, offering almost -184142.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.82% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.00K.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 48.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.46% year-to-date, but still up 47.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -19.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Esports Entertainment Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -98.05 percent over the past six months and at a 80.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares, and 0.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.15%. Esports Entertainment Group Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 39611.0 shares worth $4214.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.03% or 21956.0 shares worth $25908.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 21956.0 shares worth $25908.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.