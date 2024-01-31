Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6.18 million shares of the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.38, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.50B. ETRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -5.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.68% since then. We note from Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.96% year-to-date, but still down -2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 1.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Equitrans Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.10 percent over the past six months and at a 45.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Corporation to make $388.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $355.24 million and $376.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 63.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.60% per year for the next five years.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, and 90.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.57%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is held by 448 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.34% of the shares, which is about 53.47 million shares worth $511.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.49% or 45.47 million shares worth $434.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 18.87 million shares worth $195.71 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 13.55 million shares worth around $126.97 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.