Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Shares Might Go Down -69.11% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.94M. NRGV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.05, offering almost -223.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.66K.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.05% year-to-date, but still down -9.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) is -38.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.42 day(s).

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Energy Vault Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.43 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 156.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Energy Vault Holdings Inc to make $95.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.32 million and $11.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 735.50%.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.29% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares, and 40.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.26%. Energy Vault Holdings Inc stock is held by 139 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.97% of the shares, which is about 18.54 million shares worth $50.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.41% or 6.3 million shares worth $17.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $11.63 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund held roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $8.05 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.