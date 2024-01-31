EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.78, and it changed around -$1.59 or -12.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.69M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -139.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.94% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.26K.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.83% year-to-date, but still down -12.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is -36.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.93 day(s).

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EHang Holdings Ltd ADR to make $10.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.27 million and $3.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 243.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 222.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.11%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 26.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.49%. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 82 institutions, with Axim Planning & Wealth being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $47.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.73% or 1.53 million shares worth $23.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $18.77 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $12.05 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.