Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s (EW): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 3.51 million shares of the Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.41, and it changed around $4.51 or 6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.56B. EW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.87, offering almost -20.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.75% since then. We note from Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.83% year-to-date, but still up 8.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is 2.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.44 percent over the past six months and at a 1.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.06%. Edwards Lifesciences Corp earnings are expected to increase by 1.18% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.99% per year for the next five years.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, and 85.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.34%. Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock is held by 1,768 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.44% of the shares, which is about 51.31 million shares worth $4.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.36% or 50.81 million shares worth $4.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.92 million shares worth $1.78 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.43 million shares worth around $1.36 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.