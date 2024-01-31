Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.77, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.99B. EIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.92, offering almost -10.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.21% since then. We note from Edison International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Instantly EIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.20% year-to-date, but still up 3.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is -5.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Edison International share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.60 percent over the past six months and at a 1.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Edison International to make $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.02 billion and $4.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.49%. Edison International earnings are expected to increase by 0.62% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.60% per year for the next five years.

EIX Dividends

Edison International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.95. It is important to note, however, that the 4.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Edison International shares, and 91.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.39%. Edison International stock is held by 1,101 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.33% of the shares, which is about 47.27 million shares worth $3.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.68% or 37.09 million shares worth $2.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.94 million shares worth $829.05 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.12 million shares worth around $633.28 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.