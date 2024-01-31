Edgio Inc (NASDAQ: EGIO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.62M. EGIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.79, offering almost -588.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.23% since then. We note from Edgio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Instantly EGIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.18% year-to-date, but still up 11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) is -23.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

Edgio Inc (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

Edgio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.62 percent over the past six months and at a -61.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.63%. Edgio Inc earnings are expected to increase by -54.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.80% of Edgio Inc shares, and 52.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.66%. Edgio Inc stock is held by 130 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.55% of the shares, which is about 5.75 million shares worth $3.87 million.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., with 2.50% or 5.61 million shares worth $3.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $4.08 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $2.44 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.