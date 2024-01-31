E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Share Price Might Move Down By -42.16%

In the last trading session, 0.5 million shares of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ETWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -84.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.01% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.93% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) is -13.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

E2open Parent Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.08 percent over the past six months and at a -48.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc to make $154.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.20%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -46.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.15% per year for the next five years.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares, and 112.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.49%. E2open Parent Holdings Inc stock is held by 189 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.43% of the shares, which is about 49.83 million shares worth $279.05 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP, with 12.76% or 38.69 million shares worth $216.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $33.6 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $32.19 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.