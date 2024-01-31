Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.80, and it changed around $1.39 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.90B. DELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.04, offering almost -0.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.59% since then. We note from Dell Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Instantly DELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.85% year-to-date, but still up 2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) is 10.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Dell Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.24 percent over the past six months and at a -12.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc to make $21.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.04 billion and $20.27 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Dell Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by -12.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.81% per year for the next five years.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.91% of Dell Technologies Inc shares, and 76.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.02%. Dell Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,098 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 17.06 million shares worth $922.89 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 6.51% or 16.56 million shares worth $896.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.81 million shares worth $638.79 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $410.81 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.