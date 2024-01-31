Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 5.93 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.68, and it changed around $0.13 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19B. CPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.57, offering almost -28.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.77% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.61% year-to-date, but still up 4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) is -4.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Crescent Point Energy Corp shares, and 39.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.42%. Crescent Point Energy Corp stock is held by 252 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 22.06 million shares worth $148.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.54% or 18.67 million shares worth $125.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 15.34 million shares worth $124.43 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 10.78 million shares worth around $87.43 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.