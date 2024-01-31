Could Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: SHLS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.13, and it changed around $0.67 or 4.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.40B. SHLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.90, offering almost -104.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.3% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.07% year-to-date, but still up 4.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) is -9.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.86 day(s).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Shoals Technologies Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.88 percent over the past six months and at a 78.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group Inc to make $134.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $94.65 million and $105.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.11%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 79.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.