Could Salesforce Inc’s (NYSE: CRM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 4.75 million shares of the Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $287.73, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.52B. CRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $288.15, offering almost -0.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $159.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.51% since then. We note from Salesforce Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.68 million.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.34% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is 8.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

Salesforce Inc (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Salesforce Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.87 percent over the past six months and at a 56.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%. Salesforce Inc earnings are expected to increase by 56.40% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.77% per year for the next five years.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Salesforce Inc shares, and 81.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.88%. Salesforce Inc stock is held by 3,231 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 83.2 million shares worth $17.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.26% or 70.63 million shares worth $14.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 29.63 million shares worth $6.26 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.31 million shares worth around $4.92 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.