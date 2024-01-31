Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 6.82 million shares of the Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.31, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.04B. CTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.89, offering almost -18.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.09% since then. We note from Coterra Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.82% year-to-date, but still up 2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) is -1.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Coterra Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.10 percent over the past six months and at a -53.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 87.35%. Coterra Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by -53.64% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 40.83% per year for the next five years.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.19. It is important to note, however, that the 4.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of Coterra Energy Inc shares, and 91.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.33%. Coterra Energy Inc stock is held by 1,143 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 88.03 million shares worth $2.23 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.84% or 66.77 million shares worth $1.69 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.5 million shares worth $569.24 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 20.62 million shares worth around $581.31 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.