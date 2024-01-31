Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.95, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.00B. CPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.53, offering almost -5.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.52% since then. We note from Copart, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Instantly CPRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Copart, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.76 percent over the past six months and at a 15.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.28%. Copart, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.32% of Copart, Inc. shares, and 82.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.01%. Copart, Inc. stock is held by 1,398 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.16% of the shares, which is about 97.24 million shares worth $4.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.25% or 79.0 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 23.85 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.