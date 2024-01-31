Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.69, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.38B. COHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.46, offering almost -24.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.01% since then. We note from Coherent Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) trade information

Instantly COHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.85% year-to-date, but still up 2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) is 8.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

Coherent Corp (COHR) estimates and forecasts

Coherent Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.81 percent over the past six months and at a -56.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%.

COHR Dividends

Coherent Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of Coherent Corp shares, and 87.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.33%. Coherent Corp stock is held by 537 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 19.92 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.23% or 13.89 million shares worth $708.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.33 million shares worth $577.76 million, making up 7.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $223.54 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.