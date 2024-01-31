Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.37 million shares of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.60, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.91B. CTSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.89, offering almost -1.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.26% since then. We note from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Instantly CTSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is 2.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.52 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to make $4.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.84 billion and $4.81 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 0.34% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.39% per year for the next five years.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, and 97.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.02%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock is held by 1,326 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.90% of the shares, which is about 60.1 million shares worth $3.92 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.72% or 44.02 million shares worth $2.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.81 million shares worth $1.03 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 14.36 million shares worth around $937.48 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.