Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4.93 million shares of the Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) have been traded, and its beta is 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.60, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $981.17M. CVII at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -1.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.47% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp VII’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 118.09K.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

Instantly CVII has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) is 1.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares, and 98.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.44%. Churchill Capital Corp VII stock is held by 73 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 8.31 million shares worth $88.05 million.

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, with 10.79% or 6.26 million shares worth $66.33 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.3 million shares worth $34.96 million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $5.12 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.