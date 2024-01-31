British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.91, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.70B. BTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.90, offering almost -30.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.22% since then. We note from British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Instantly BTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is 2.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

British American Tobacco Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.25 percent over the past six months and at a 5.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.31%. British American Tobacco Plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 5.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.04. It is important to note, however, that the 10.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.48% of British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares, and 6.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.66%. British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock is held by 620 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.03% of the shares, which is about 22.96 million shares worth $762.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.75% or 16.68 million shares worth $553.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.72 million shares worth $367.99 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 9.59 million shares worth around $301.14 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.