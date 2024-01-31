Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.92, and it changed around $2.23 or 5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. EAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.97, offering almost -4.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.23% since then. We note from Brinker International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.60% year-to-date, but still up 9.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is -0.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.42 percent over the past six months and at a 25.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.47%. Brinker International, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.80% per year for the next five years.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of Brinker International, Inc. shares, and 111.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.98%. Brinker International, Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.94% of the shares, which is about 7.04 million shares worth $257.73 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.03% or 6.64 million shares worth $243.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $94.48 million, making up 6.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $73.06 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.