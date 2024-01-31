Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Shares Might Go Down -94.00% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $446.95M. BETR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.91, offering almost -10385.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.33% since then. We note from Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is -30.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.56% of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares, and 40.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.73%. Better Home & Finance Holding Co. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC, with 2.44% or 50000.0 shares worth $23950.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares. The former held 11702.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares.