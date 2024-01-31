Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $249.22, and it changed around $10.63 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.51B. ADP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.84, offering almost -3.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $201.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.16% since then. We note from Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) trade information

Instantly ADP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.98% year-to-date, but still up 4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is 6.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) estimates and forecasts

Automatic Data Processing Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.36 percent over the past six months and at a 11.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Automatic Data Processing Inc. to make $5.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.07%. Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.14% per year for the next five years.

ADP Dividends

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.96. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, and 83.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.27%. Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock is held by 2,560 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 39.17 million shares worth $8.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.22% or 33.88 million shares worth $7.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.88 million shares worth $2.83 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.84 million shares worth around $2.16 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.