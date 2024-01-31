Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 4.65 million shares of the Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.20, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.34B. AZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.56, offering almost -13.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.14% since then. We note from Astrazeneca plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) is -0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Astrazeneca plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.28 percent over the past six months and at a 9.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Astrazeneca plc ADR to make $11.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.21 billion and $10.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.17%. Astrazeneca plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 9.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.10% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.51. It is important to note, however, that the 2.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.