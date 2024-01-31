Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Ashland Inc (NYSE:ASH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.62, and it changed around $11.85 or 14.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70B. ASH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.27, offering almost -17.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.54% since then. We note from Ashland Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.23K.

Ashland Inc (NYSE:ASH) trade information

Instantly ASH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.86% year-to-date, but still up 18.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ashland Inc (NYSE:ASH) is 9.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

Ashland Inc (ASH) estimates and forecasts

Ashland Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.35 percent over the past six months and at a -3.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $561.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Ashland Inc to make $574.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.52%. Ashland Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1.34% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.54% per year for the next five years.

ASH Dividends

Ashland Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ashland Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Ashland Inc shares, and 96.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.00%. Ashland Inc stock is held by 433 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.01% of the shares, which is about 5.08 million shares worth $473.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.79% or 4.46 million shares worth $415.57 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $146.75 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $136.15 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.