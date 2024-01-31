Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 4.45 million shares of the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.41 or 30.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.39M. AHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.52, offering almost -329.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.14% since then. We note from Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.88K.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Instantly AHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 30.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.79% year-to-date, but still up 24.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) is -9.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.47 percent over the past six months and at a -61.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $321.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc to make $297.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $317.47 million and $328.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.13%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc earnings are expected to increase by -30.36% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc shares, and 35.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.28%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc stock is held by 90 institutions, with Varde Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 2.18 million shares worth $3.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.41% or 1.86 million shares worth $3.21 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $2.14 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $1.75 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.